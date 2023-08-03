T-Hub and Broadridge Partner for Web3 Technological Advancements and to Drive Innovation The two companies hope that the agreement will act as a guiding principle for future collaborations and help maximize the positive impact in the Web 3 ecosystem.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

T-Hub

T-Hub, a technology start-up incubator, and Broadridge, a global fintech leader, on Wednesday announced their partnership to help accelerate the adoption of Web 3 technologies.
The collaboration aims to solidify the associations and partnerships among corporates, start-ups, academia, and the broader Web 3 community, highlighting the collective efforts that will help drive innovation and growth in the decentralized ecosystem.

"We are honored and elated to join forces with Broadridge, a renowned global powerhouse. Together, we eagerly embrace the boundless potential of Web 3 technology, empowering our start-ups with innovative tools to elevate their ideas to unprecedented heights," shared Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

The initiative aims to nurture talent and disrupt ideas that will be revolutionary across various sectors such as finance, supply chain, and healthcare. The two companies hope that the agreement will act as a guiding principle for future collaborations and help maximize the positive impact in the Web 3 ecosystem.

"We are excited to collaborate with the world's largest incubator T-Hub, which has a proven track record of creating robust acceleration programs that support Web 3 start-ups. This is a great opportunity for us to work with innovative start-ups and help the ecosystem grow. We believe that this collaboration will help us stay at the forefront of innovation and provide our customers with the best possible solutions. We recognize the importance of Web 3 and its potential to transform industries and create new opportunities for businesses," said German Soto Sanchez, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadridge.

T-Hub is providing start-ups with the support and resources they need to scale and succeed in today's fast-paced business environment using emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, and IoT.

Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

