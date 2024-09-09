Out of 200 applicants, 23 startups have been selected for T-Hub's Lab2Market program, spanning sectors like sustainability, mobility, healthcare, fintech, and agriculture, with a focus on innovation and commercialization potential.

T-Hub, India's leading startup incubator, has launched the AIC T-Hub Lab2Market program, an initiative aimed at transforming research into market-ready innovations.

This program provides researchers and innovators with a pathway to turn their ideas into commercial successes. The primary goals of Lab2Market are to help startups develop Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) and scale them into successful businesses.

Startups participating in the program will receive tailored support, including group learning sessions on product development, market strategies, and business model refinement. Each startup will benefit from personalised mentorship from industry experts, helping them overcome specific commercialization challenges.

The program also offers market access events, where startups can showcase their innovations and connect with potential investors and partners.

Out of 200 applicants, 23 startups have been selected for the first cohort based on their innovative solutions, commercialization potential, and expected market impact. These startups span a wide array of sectors, including sustainability, mobility, healthcare, fintech, agriculture, and more.

Some notable startups include Declutter Solutions, ASMI Innovations, Bharat Plastipay, The Hydrogen Ecosystem, Abe Bikes, SmartKosh, Glassmart, Win Health, RhythmX, Cardiac Rehab, Transcript Life Sciences, NeoSurgix, Token-Disc, Blocks, Robic Rufarm, Bhaumya, Taejoon, Zentrix, and Achintya Products.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, said, "By supporting startups from diverse fields, we aim to drive significant growth for participants—helping them achieve commercialization, refine business models, and expand their market presence both domestically and internationally. This program will help startups catalyse transformation and evolve into established market players."

The Lab2Market program is set to expand, potentially incorporating more cohorts and sectors and collaborating with other incubators across India to foster innovation at a national scale.

Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub, highlighted the program's unique approach, noting, "Lab2Market addresses the early-stage commercialization needs of researchers and startups alike. By offering tailored support for developing MVPs and overcoming commercialization hurdles, the program sets itself apart from traditional accelerators."