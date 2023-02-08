TapOnn Digital Raises INR 1.5 Crore In Seed Funding

The startup will utilize the fund raised to enhance the products and services offered in the networking sector and expand its peripherals to serve the corporate sector with its smart service

By Teena Jose

Company handout

TapOnn, a fast-growing smart networking startup, has raised INR 15 million in seed round funding from Wita Inc, an USA, New York entity. The startup will utilize the fund raised to enhance the products and services offered in the networking sector and expand its peripherals to serve the corporate sector with its smart service.

India.Our vision at TapOnn is to elevate the way India networks today and help brands and individual professionals grow their business with the power of smart digital networking products. With this new funding, we will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology, aggressive marketing, and R&D for future product launches, solidifying our commitment to revolutionize the networking landscape in India," said Dhruv Jolly, founder and MD.

TapOnn designs smart cards, smart coins and smart sockets based on a smart chip mechanism that facilitates the transmission of user data to a phone with NFC capabilities. Currently, the brand caters to the prerequisites of business owners and professionals, as per the company's official statement.

"We are thrilled to be a part of TapOnn Digital's mission to revolutionize the way brands and professionals network in India. With the country's rapidly increasing digital penetration, we see immense potential for TapOnn to upgrade the networking process and support the sustainability agenda by phasing out paper business cards. This investment is a testament to our confidence in the company, and we look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Indian market," said Linda Ye of Wita Inc.

Founded in 2022 by Dhruv Jolly, TapOnn is one of the leading networking platforms in India that serves as a one-stop solution that enables users to share their personal and professional information with a single tap.
