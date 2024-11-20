Taqtics and Baanhem Ventures Receive Funding to Scale and Innovate

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised funding to fuel growth, expansion, and achieve milestones across diverse industries, highlighting their strategic advancements.

Taqtics Secures USD 1.2 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Retail and QSR Operations

Taqtics, a SaaS platform transforming retail and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operations, has raised USD 1.2 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Sprout Venture Partners and Capital-A, with participation from Java Capital.

The investment will bolster Taqtics' product capabilities, enhance its market presence, and introduce AI-driven analytics to streamline operational processes.

Co-founder Yuyutsu Sharma shared, "This funding enables us to advance innovation, leveraging AI and automation to simplify retail operations. Our mission is to digitally transform how retail and QSR brands manage daily operations across locations."

Established in 2021 by Peachy Technologies Pvt Ltd, Taqtics offers an all-in-one platform for retail and restaurant management. Its features include real-time store audits, employee training, SOP management to ensure compliance, and streamlined visual merchandising for brand consistency. Additionally, the platform provides robust asset management and issue-tracking capabilities to enhance performance and efficiency.

"Taqtics is uniquely tailored to meet the evolving demands of the retail and QSR industries," noted Ankit Kedia, Founder of Capital-A. "Vertical AI tools like Taqtics are essential for scalable and efficient operations. We're excited to partner with them on this journey."

Sahil Gupta, Partner at Sprout Venture Partners, emphasised, "The challenges of maintaining consistency across multiple locations are significant. Taqtics offers an innovative solution to simplify oversight and drive operational excellence. We're eager to support their growth into key markets."

Baanhem Ventures Secures INR 3.3 Cr Funding from Mudhal Partners

Baanhem Ventures, the creators of the popular business reality show Startup Thamizha, have raised INR 3.3 crore in funding from GoFrugal Technologies founder Kumar Vembu through his newly launched investment firm, Mudhal Partners.

Founded in 2024 by Hemachandran L and Balachandar R, Baanhem Ventures focuses on nurturing first-generation entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu. The flagship show Startup Thamizha claims to have already attracted over INR 200 crore in investment commitments for startups across three successful seasons.

"Financial support is critical for first-generation entrepreneurs to start impactful businesses," said Hemachandran and Balachandar in a joint statement. "With Kumar Vembu on board, our mission to empower aspiring entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu becomes even stronger."

Airing on a major general entertainment channel, Startup Thamizha exclusively features seed and growth-stage entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu. The show aims to inspire high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) to invest in local startups, promoting social and economic growth. Participants receive mentorship and financial backing to transform their ideas into scalable businesses.

Kumar Vembu, founder of Mudhal Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Baanhem's vision to develop first-generation entrepreneurs and their scientific approach to building successful startups convinced me to support this groundbreaking venture."

With this fresh funding, Baanhem Ventures strengthens its commitment to cultivating Tamil Nadu's entrepreneurial legacy and fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state.