Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced the opening of two new TATA.ev retail stores in Kerala. This announcement shortly follows the opening of the first two EV-exclusive retail stores in Kochi Kerala, which were inaugurated in August 2024, highlighting the growth trend of EV demand in Kerala. The latest two stores have been opened in Kannur (Thottada) and Thrissur (Kuttanellur).

An EV customer now expects the brand to offer a unique experience through the purchase journey, from the product to its ownership cycle. Discerning EV consumer has matured and demands a premium ownership experience. To cater to this archetype, Tata Motors is committed to continue democratising EVs for the mass market. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, had earlier said, "As the leading market for electric mobility in the country with 5.6% EV penetration, the people of Kerala have led the way in adopting future facing technologies, making it a clear choice for us to inaugurate our next set of premium Tata.ev stores in the state. Furthermore, we will soon open a set of 5 exclusive EV service centres across key cities in Kerala. For us, creating an upscale purchase and ownership experience through Tata.ev stores and service centres is an important cog in India's electric revolution."

With an eye on giving customers a different retail experience and a post-purchase exposure, where they have access to both the dealership facilities and company, the auto giant started on an EV exclusive retail footprint. TPEM launched its first TATA.ev stores, catering solely to EV customers, in the prominent auto hubs of Gurugram. Earlier EVs were sold from passenger vehicle (PV) stores.

"We were selling EVs out of our PV stores and realised that EV customers are very different, they want a lot more engagement when they buy the car and extra effort in post purchase queries. Therefore, we decided to enter exclusive retail. Within the new EV retail stores, we are seeing positive feedback and soon we'll be opening EV exclusive service centers," said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

In October 2024, the company sold 5,355 units of electric vehicles (both domestic and international business) compared with 5,465 in October 2023. Tata's EV retail market share dropped from 74 per cent in October 2023 to 58 per cent in October 2024, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).