Tata To Open 100 Apple Stores In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Tata Group will soon open 100 small exclusive Apple stores of 500-600 sq ft each across the country. Apple is in talks with Tata-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma stores chain, for the venture, said a report by the Economic Times (ET).

pexels

The Apple stores will be opened in malls as well as high-street and neighborhood locations and will be smaller than Apple Premium Reseller stores. Typically, Premium Reseller stores spread over 1,000 sq ft. The smaller stores will sell iPhones, iPads and watches. "Tata has already started discussions with premium malls and high streets for space," the report added. According to the Economic Times, the terms of the lease include details of brands and outlets that cannot be opened near the stores.

Neither Apple nor Tata Group has made any comment regarding the exclusive stores yet.

In September, Bloomberg reported: Tata and Taiwan's Wistron – one of Apple's top vendors in India – were in discussion to set up a joint venture to assemble iPhones in India.

According to a CMR report, in the second quarter of 2022, Apple shipped nearly 1.2 million India-manufactured smartphones.