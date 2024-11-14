The integration of recently acquired Jumbonline is proving valuable, now contributing 8.5 per cent to TBO's GTV and 7.6 per cent to revenue.

TBO Tek Limited, a global travel distribution platform, has posted robust financial results for Q2 and H1 of FY25, showing sustained growth across key metrics, driven by its strategic expansion into high-margin hotel and ancillary business segments and strong international performance. For Q2 FY25, TBO reported a 24 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in gross transaction value (GTV), reaching INR 7,937 crore, up from INR 6,399 crore in Q2 FY24, the company revealed in a media release. Revenue rose by 28 per cent to INR 451 crore, while the company's adjusted EBITDA grew to INR 90 crore, maintaining a steady margin of 20 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) increased to INR 60 crore, with PAT margins stable at 13 per cent.

H1 FY25 results demonstrated similar strength, with GTV climbing by 19 per cent to INR 15,878 crore and revenue increasing by 25 per cent to INR 869 crore. "Our strategic focus on hotel business has allowed us to capture a larger share of the overall travel market, positioning us for continued growth," remarked Ankush Nijhawan, co-founder and joint managing director of TBO Tek.

TBO's commitment to technology and AI is yielding significant results, particularly through its next-gen booking engine, H-Next, and an AI-driven dynamic pricing system for international customers. H-Next is designed to provide a seamless booking experience with multilingual support and improved user interface, enhancing TBO's appeal in international markets.

Additionally, the integration of recently acquired Jumbonline is proving valuable, now contributing 8.5 per cent to TBO's GTV and 7.6 per cent to revenue. The centralized processes enabled by this integration have increased operational efficiency. "We have seen strong double-digit business growth in all international markets, despite global geopolitical headwinds," said Gaurav Bhatnagar, co-founder and joint managing director. "Our tech and AI initiatives, including the H-Next engine, AI-driven pricing, and the Voice-Bot integration, align with customer expectations and drive growth."

TBO's AI-powered Voice Bot, launched to streamline outbound calls, has saved approximately 450 man-hours, showcasing its efficiency and success with a completion rate exceeding 60 per cent.