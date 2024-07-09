This initiative has been taken to increase efficiency, reduce effort, and enhance quality and compliance across the board

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech Mahindra collaborated with Microsoft to technologize its workplace experiences with Copilot for Microsoft 365. This new development will benefit the company's more than 1,200 customers and over 10,000 initial employees across 15 locations. This initiative has been taken to increase efficiency, reduce effort, and enhance quality and compliance across the board, the company reported.

Also, this collaboration places Tech Mahindra as a major Global Systems Integrator (GSI) adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365. According to the company's statement, it is also deploying GitHub Copilot for 5,000 developers which will increase their productivity by 35 per cent to 40 per cent by democratizing AI access.

"Our vision is to redefine the workplace experience by empowering every employee to excel and innovate using cutting-edge AI technology. We are not just adopting a tool; we are shaping the future of work for our employees and customers. The collaboration with Microsoft and the introduction of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot also marks a significant stride in Tech Mahindra's commitment to making AI accessible to everyone," said Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra in a statement.

Additionally, the company will extend the value of Copilot with plugins within and outside the Microsoft app ecosystem to leverage multiple data sources, drive creativity, and increase productivity. Also, under this new development, Tech Mahindra launched workforce training to help its customers with assessment and preparation.

"Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will empower its employees with new generative AI capabilities to enhance workplace experiences and increase developer productivity through the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot. With a focus on driving AI innovation and skilling, Tech Mahindra is poised to deliver new solutions and greater value for its customers across industries," said Judson Althoff, Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft.

Additionally, this new collaboration has led to the launch of industry-leading solutions such as Tech Mahindra's generative AI-powered enterprise knowledge search, Green CodeRefiner, Sentindra, and Compass-Cloud Security Assessment, as well as Global System Integrator solutions.