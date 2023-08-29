The Gen AI-powered solution will act as a one-stop solution for all email communication of the contact centre for enhanced customer service. It will provide end-to-end solutions including features such as email automation, personalized responses, information extraction, and other system applications such as CRM and finance.

Tech Mahindra, the information technology services and consulting company vertical of Mahindra Group, announced a partnership with Google to launch Generative AI-Powered Email amplifAIer, part of its suite of AI offerings, TechM amplifAI.

"Generative AI will drive significant improvements in customer experience and agent efficiency by solving challenges such as high cost of operation, turn-around time, and volume of emails. Our Email amplifAIer powered by generative AI, will help enhance organizational efficiency and customer experience with quick, accurate and automated responses. It will further enable personalization at scale and create compelling and visually appealing content. Together with Google, we are delivering the most advanced solution for all the email needs in contact centre space," shared Hasit Trivedi, CTO, Digital Technologies and Global Head, AI, Tech Mahindra.

The Gen AI-powered solution will act as a one-stop solution for all email communication of the contact centre for enhanced customer service. It will provide end-to-end solutions including features such as email automation, personalized responses, information extraction, and other system applications such as CRM and finance.

"Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities can add real world value for organizations working across every industry, particularly in areas where data privacy and security are paramount. New services and solutions from partners like Tech Mahindra will scale these capabilities to customers more quickly and effectively, and create even more opportunities for organizations to accelerate their AI-driven transformations," shared Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Google Cloud Partnerships, India.