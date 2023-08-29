Tech Mahindra Partners with Google for Email amplifAIer The Gen AI-powered solution will act as a one-stop solution for all email communication of the contact centre for enhanced customer service. It will provide end-to-end solutions including features such as email automation, personalized responses, information extraction, and other system applications such as CRM and finance.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wiki Media Commons

Tech Mahindra, the information technology services and consulting company vertical of Mahindra Group, announced a partnership with Google to launch Generative AI-Powered Email amplifAIer, part of its suite of AI offerings, TechM amplifAI.

"Generative AI will drive significant improvements in customer experience and agent efficiency by solving challenges such as high cost of operation, turn-around time, and volume of emails. Our Email amplifAIer powered by generative AI, will help enhance organizational efficiency and customer experience with quick, accurate and automated responses. It will further enable personalization at scale and create compelling and visually appealing content. Together with Google, we are delivering the most advanced solution for all the email needs in contact centre space," shared Hasit Trivedi, CTO, Digital Technologies and Global Head, AI, Tech Mahindra.

The Gen AI-powered solution will act as a one-stop solution for all email communication of the contact centre for enhanced customer service. It will provide end-to-end solutions including features such as email automation, personalized responses, information extraction, and other system applications such as CRM and finance.

"Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities can add real world value for organizations working across every industry, particularly in areas where data privacy and security are paramount. New services and solutions from partners like Tech Mahindra will scale these capabilities to customers more quickly and effectively, and create even more opportunities for organizations to accelerate their AI-driven transformations," shared Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Google Cloud Partnerships, India.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Google News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Tech Mahindra

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

4 Ways Enterprise Software is Failing Businesses

The absence of progress with current enterprise software is having a negative impact on businesses, according to a new survey.

By Pete Khanna
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Green Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Tech Titans Are Building an Experimental City In Northern California

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is among the billionaires who paid $1 billion for land near an Air Force base.

By Jonathan Small
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

105 Service Businesses to Start Today

With this many ideas to choose from, you have no excuse not to get started today with your own service business.

By Guen Sublette