Telangana Government Partners with World Trade Centres' Association at AI City Development This move is part of Telangana's plan to increase its IT exports from USD 32 billion to USD 200 billion

The Telangana government has signed an agreement with the World Trade Centres' Association (WTCA) to set up a World Trade Centre (WTC) in the upcoming AI (Artificial Intelligence) City near Hyderabad. This WTC will cover one million square feet and will provide space for companies working in AI and emerging technologies, as announced by the office of IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The WTC campus will include office spaces, trade services, training centers, retail and entertainment areas, co-living spaces, a luxury hotel, and healthcare facilities.

This move is part of Telangana's plan to increase its IT exports from USD 32 billion to USD 200 billion. The collaboration is expected to boost the state's IT exports and help position Telangana as a global leader in AI innovation.

"Having WTC in upcoming AI City is pivotal to our goal of growing IT exports from $32 billion to $200 billion. Partnership a testament to Telangana's commitment to driving economic growth through global collaboration," said D. Sridhar Babu.

The state is also focusing on becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by developing specialized Centers of Excellence in key areas like cybersecurity, semiconductors, and finance. It aims to bring AI innovation to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
