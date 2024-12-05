Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

Terractive, The Money Club, and Atmosphere–The Store Makers Raise Funding Rounds The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

[L-R-T-B] Founders of Terractive, The Money Club, & Atmosphere–The Store Makers

Terractive Secures INR 8 Cr Funding to Revolutionise Lifestyle Activewear

Mumbai-based lifestyle activewear brand Terractive has raised INR 8 crore in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Fireside Ventures and DeVC (Matrix Partners). The funding aims to accelerate fabric innovation and enhance product development, the company announced.

Co-founded in 2023 by Raena Ambani and Rahee Ambani-Choksi, Terractive is redefining activewear with innovative fabric technology that merges comfort with performance. Signature materials like TerraSoft, known for its cotton-like feel and anti-odor properties, and CoolKnit, crafted for a cooling effect and premium finish, highlight the brand's focus on quality and style.

"Our vision is to create high-quality apparel tailored to the modern Indian lifestyle. This funding empowers us to expand our reach and continue pioneering fabric technology for everyday movement," said the co-founders.

Terractive's product line includes bestsellers like the TerraSoft Cuddle Tees, 365 Men's Shorts, and Activity Skorts, catering to over 25,000 customers. Designed for modern consumers seeking versatile, premium-quality wear, the brand's offerings are sweat-patch-free and anti-microbial.

With plans to advance its innovative designs and signature fabrics, Terractive is poised to become a preferred choice for premium lifestyle activewear in India.

The Money Club Raises USD 2.5 Mn Funding Led by Prudent Investment Managers

On-demand liquidity platform The Money Club has successfully raised USD 2.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Prudent Investment Managers. The round also saw participation from HNIs in Singapore and Dubai, 1Crowd AIF, along with existing investors like Venture Catalysts, LetsVenture, Z21 Ventures, and Supermorepheus.

This funding builds on the USD 2.54 million previously raised by the company.

"The funding will enable us to further develop our innovative financial inclusion solutions, expand our technological capabilities, and continue our mission of providing financial empowerment to underserved populations. This round is a testament to investors' confidence in the wide-ranging impact and massive potential of our disruptive business model, not only in India but globally," said Manuraj Jain, Founder & CEO of The Money Club.

Launched in 2018, The Money Club offers a digital platform that provides on-demand liquidity to new-to-credit users, particularly low-income individuals in India who face barriers to traditional financial services.

Operating on UPI rails, the platform uses a dynamic, real-time underwriting model based on over 30 unique transaction attributes, creating credit profiles and enabling access to funds.

The company claims to have onboarded over 7 lakh users, facilitated INR 350 crore in savings rotation, and generated a digital footprint of 4.3 million transactions, with a 98% user retention rate.

Atmosphere–The Store Makers Bags INR 5 Cr to Revolutionise Retail and Workspace Design

Mumbai-based Atmosphere–The Store Makers, an innovator in bespoke retail and workspace fit-outs, has raised INR 5 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle Limited.

The capital infusion will enable Atmosphere to tap into India's growing premiumization trend, delivering customized solutions for luxury retail and workspace transformations.

Founded by Nilesh Rathod, Atmosphere specialises in high-end design and build services, catering to the needs of luxury brands and affluent consumers.

The startup claims to have completed over 500,000 sq ft of premium retail work and operates a 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility. Its unique offerings, such as "Store in Box" and offsite manufacturing, are set to support the rapid growth in retail penetration across India.

Atmosphere has delivered bespoke spaces for leading brands like Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Aza, Kalki Fashions, and Tumi, among others. The company is also launching a design lab to enhance its design capabilities and streamline production processes.

CEO and Co-founder Nilesh Rathod emphasised, "Atmosphere offers a transformative platform from design to deployment, providing innovative solutions backed by advanced technology, supply chain mastery, and scalable furniture options, ensuring faster, smarter, and more cost-effective retail expansions."
