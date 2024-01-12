The Baker's Dozen Bags INR 33 Crore for Geographical Expansion The founders aim to utilise the raised capital towards expanding TBD's presence beyond metros, targeting growing markets in non-metro and Tier-1 cities, and robust marketing and brand-building.

Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain, co-founders, The Baker's Dozen

2013-founded bakery brand, The Baker's Dozen, announced it had raised INR 33 Crore in a Pre-series A Funding round. The round saw strategic investments be made by Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and She Capital.

"Our commitment to blending traditional baking methods with modern, health-conscious innovations is at the heart of our growth strategy. Our journey towards sustainable and innovative bakery solutions continues, and we're excited to expand our reach, bringing our unique bakery products to more customers in India and internationally," shared Aditi Handa, Co-founder & Head Chef, The Baker's Dozen.

Founded by Aditi and Sneh Jain, the startup aims to revive attention to sourdough bread. It presently has its presence in 40+ cities and 3000+ touch points in India. Additionally, it is omnichannel; 50 of its own stores, available in 600+ Modern and general trade stores, and on E-Commerce and Quick Commerce channels like Instamart, BlinkIt, Big Basket, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Zomato.

The startup claims to have seen a 2X growth in ARR post its last funding in 2022.

The duo aims to utilise the raised capital towards expanding TBD's presence beyond metros, targeting growing markets in non-metro and Tier-1 cities, and robust marketing and brand-building.

Additionally, The Baker's Dozen is eyeing to become an INR 500 profitable startup in next five years, with plans to venture into the Middle East.
