Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 12 to July 19.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tekion: Founded in 2016 by Jay Vijayan, Tekion is a cloud technology company based in California, specialising in automotive retail. Its Asia-Pacific headquarters are in Bengaluru, with a regional centre in Chennai.

Funding Amount: USD 200 Million

Investor: Dragoneer Investment Group

BluSmart: Started in 2019 by Anmol, Puneet Jaggi, and Punit Goyal, BluSmart is a Gurugram-based EV ride-hailing and charging network company. It operates in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and has expanded internationally with a launch in Dubai in June 2024.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Million

Investors: responsAbility Investments AG (impact asset manager), Sumant Sinha (global leader in the renewable energy sector), MS Dhoni Family Office (cricketer and former Indian captain), along with existing investors and BluSmart founders.

NEWME: Launched in 2022 by Sumit Jasoria, Vinod Naik, Shivam Tripathi, and Himanshu Chaudhary, NEWME is a fashion brand targeting Gen Z women. Offering an omnichannel shopping experience across India and Southeast Asia, NEWME opened its first retail store in Bengaluru in July 2023.

Funding Amount: USD 18 Million

Investors: Accel, Fireside Ventures, and AUM Ventures

Moving Tech (Namma Yatri Creator): Moving Tech is a Delhi-based logistics and supply chain services brand offering strategic, flexible, and innovative solutions for its clients. Originally launched as the Yatri app, Moving Tech, led by Shan M S and Magizhan Selvan, debuted Namma Yatri in Bengaluru and other cities, and Yatri Saathi in Kolkata. Partnered with Nandan Nilekani's BECKN Foundation and supported by Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union, it provides an alternative to Ola and Uber. Recently, it expanded to Chennai, offering metro ticket bookings.

Funding Amount: USD 11 Million

Investors: Blume Ventures, Antler, and Google

Seeds Fincap: Established in 2021 by Subhash Acharya and Avishek Sarkar, Seeds Fincap meets the financial needs of MSMEs with tailored credit products. Based in Gurugram, the lender offers secured and unsecured loans ranging from INR 1–5 lakhs to small and medium business owners.

Funding Amount: USD 8.5 Million

Investors: Lok Capital and Matrix Partners India (aka Z47)