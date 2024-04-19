Credgenics provides a comprehensive SaaS platform for debt recovery and resolution from pre-due to legal stage across the collections lifecycle by harnessing the power of AI and ML capabilities

With an eye on making debt collection easier and facilitating measures to meet the complex needs of different types of lenders and their portfolios, Rishabh Goel, co-founded Credgenics.

The traditional modes of operation are often plagued by challenges and consumers look for a strong push for digitization, shifting preferences, support from investors and regulatory backing. Debt collection forms an important pillar in lending as it directly impacts the lender's overall revenue, profitability and ability to lend further. "Growing purchasing power is accelerating the consumption of debt-based products in India, thereby, creating a promising growth opportunity for lenders. With this growth, the need to recover debts timely and cost effectively is also increasing due to multiple factors. Hence, there is higher focus on improving collections processes, enhancing the operational efficiencies and adding a layer of data driven insights for better outcomes," said Rishabh Goel, co-founder & CEO, Credgenics.

Credgenics provides a comprehensive SaaS platform for debt recovery and resolution from pre-due to legal stage across the collections lifecycle by harnessing the power of AI and ML capabilities. Since its inception, Credgenics has seen business growth and is working with over 100 customers that include Banks, NBFCs, HFCs, Fintechs and ARCs. "Driven by a commitment to success and growth, Credgenics achieved operational profitability last year. We aim to keep the growth momentum high by expanding the customer base, adding new solutions to our portfolio, identifying new areas to add more value to our existing customers and entering new markets," he said.

The BFSI sector is highly regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and in recent years, it has seen a proactive role by the regulator in providing a structured framework to shape the sector's growth trajectory. The regulator's intervention has brought about pivotal changes that are aimed at driving innovation and propelling the industry towards sustained long-term growth. One of the noteworthy initiatives by the RBI has been the announcement to increase risk weights for unsecured loans. "This strategic move not only reflects a positive industry outlook but also sets the stage for a sustained and healthier ecosystem within the unsecured lending sector. By implementing measures that address unwarranted risk in lending practices, the RBI is fostering an environment conducive to the long-term health and stability of the fintech sector," he added.

Sharing his entrepreneurial lessons, he stated, "We've learned to always prioritise solving real problems, identifying genuine pain points in the market and crafting solutions around them."

Factsheet:

Amount of funding received- $75M USD in three rounds via Westbridge Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Accel Partners.

Year of inception- 2019

Number of employees- 350+

Geographical footprint-India and Indonesia

Current Turnover- INR 100 crore in the financial year 2022-23