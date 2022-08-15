The Dream Builder Who Bets on Creativity

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"We are in a business that impacts the everyday life of a person or an entire family. And it goes without saying that we as an interior design practice have to be sensitive in creating habitats that nourish," says Yash Kela, founder, Arrivae, made-to-order furniture and home interiors company.

Company Handout

Every new customer that comes to Arrivae is unique and has factors like space, budget, desires, and requirements that differ from one to another. This drives the team to be on toes for developing and creating custom solutions that support delivering exclusive solutions for each customer. That is why Kela believes that the team's creative influencer is its customer.

The way they talk about their 'dream home interiors' boosts the team's thinking and process. "While they dive deep into sharing their desires and pain points, we begin our design thinking process to craft a design solution that will bring them the desired comfort and satisfaction. We are cognizant of being a part of somebody's dream home journey. We are touching on an extremely emotional aspect of our client's life and are meticulous about handling their 'dreams' and 'trust' that they bestow upon us with the utmost care," he says.

Arrivae was established in 2018 as an interior solution provider which improvises one's lifestyle by making design affordable and accessible. The brand name 'Arrivae' means 'point of arrival'. "In business, creativity is an intangible substrate for the end consumer and it needs to evolve and adapt. This happens through the investment of time, money and resources that must be recovered in a set timeframe," he says.

The startup has 35 design points and 8 experience centres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad and a PAN India expansion is on the cards.

FACT BOX