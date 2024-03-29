Are there any game-related skills she's learnt that have helped her in real life? She replies with two- the importance of one's approach to various situations and maintaining a positive mindset in the face of challenges

With 1.1M followers on Instagram and 1.12M subscribers on Youtube, Kaashvi Hiranandani's tryst with gaming began the way it did for most of us, during the 2019 lockdown, "When the Covid-19 lockdown hit in 2020, I turned to Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) as a pastime." Being one of the prominent female gamers in a male-dominated space, she has faced her share of chauvinism, "(During early days) In a gaming session, I encountered a prominent CODM Esports player who was streaming at the time. To his surprise, I played exceptionally well, and that resulted in him accusing me of hacking on his livestream by citing the stereotype that females lack proficiency in gaming."

But Hiranandani lives by the mantra 'Ignorance is Bliss', "I focus on the positives and try to ignore the negativity, especially in the male-dominated world of gaming. While being a female gamer has its perks, as it often sparks curiosity among audiences, I firmly believe in brushing off derogatory comments and staying focused on my craft." Talking about bias she and female gamers face, she adds "Often, after a successful game, I have noticed a pleasantly surprised reaction when viewers realize my gender upon turning on my camera. Conversely, during less successful moments, it is commonly assumed that any shortcomings are due to my gender."

Are there any game-related skills she's learnt that have helped her in real life? She replies with two- the importance of one's approach to various situations and maintaining a positive mindset in the face of challenges. Her preferred medium is mobile gaming, with BGMI standing out and like any other gamer she's looking forward to getting her hands on GTA 6. So what's next in the gamer's journey? "Currently, my foremost priority is to establish a robust foundation for my career. As for the future, I don't have anything planned yet. For long-term growth, I aim to broaden my community outreach and engage in collaborative efforts with industry professionals to refine my skills and extend my influence."

Lastly, any advice for someone who is interested in pursuing a career in gaming? "I believe that cultivating a distinctive style is essential as a gaming content creator. Moreover, maintaining consistency while remaining alert for potential breakthrough opportunities is also crucial for achieving sustained success," she concludes.

