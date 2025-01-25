The Market Mentor: Rahul Jain aka Marketkyakehtihai When there is a phenomenon of content creators turning entrepreneurs, Jain did a flip. At 19, he began his entrepreneurial journey when he was tasked with managing a Sri Lankan manufacturing unit acquired by his father

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rahul Jain aka Marketkyakehtihai

T wo decades ago, financial literacy and freedom were terms unheard of. In 2024, Indian youth are now taking charge of growing their personal wealth and social media is playing a pivotal in it. Particularly, financial influencers are gaining traction among the audience and one such is Rahul Jain aka marketkyakehtihai.

With a notable following of close to 500k on Instagram, Jain's intent for content creation stemmed from his desire to decode the financial market for an average individual. "Honestly, I never saw myself as a content creator. I never planned on being a content creator but always had this ambition to share my life experiences to help people achieve growth and success faster," he said.

When there is a phenomenon of content creators turning entrepreneurs, Jain did a flip. At 19, he began his entrepreneurial journey when he was tasked with managing a Sri Lankan manufacturing unit acquired by his father. In two years, they became one of the biggest exporters from Sri Lanka and contributed to 40% of GDP exports from the country.

Over the years, he has shown sheer resilience amid the 2008 market crash, COVID-19, and government policy changes. He was also honoured by the National Stock Exchange as the Youngest Rising CEO of the Year in 2018.

It was during 2020 when he- with previous mostly passive participation- upgraded his education with a second MBA from Essex University and an Expert Financial Specialist Degree from Harvard Business School, Boston USA. "I was always focused on the numbers, the strategy, and the growth of the business." Post Covid, he became fully active in the Stock market and launched his own Private Equity fund in 2022. "I came across the role of social media and saw how finance was evolving with social media education," he said.

"In my 20+ years of working in markets globally, I noticed the gap in understanding that people have about how markets function and how wealth is created. I wanted a platform to break down complex concepts and share clues to success in the stock market in a way that's approachable and grounded," he added.

So, how does Jain plan content? Calling creating content similar to an investment, Jain shares "I personally ensure every piece of content has actionable insights. We aim for clarity because the simplest messages can have the most impact."

Defining his content as "actionable insights" for the next generation of investors & entrepreneurs, Jain has earned several accords for his efforts- including a pat on the back from PM Narendra Modi. "Good content has 3 elements: simplicity, authenticity, and relevance."

Up next, he aims to reach more young Indians, develop more in-depth programs on financial literacy, and create content that can empower people to make better investment choices. "Additionally, I'm working on expanding our "Market Kya Kehti Hai" community and exploring collaborations that align with our values. Building a brand isn't just about reach; it's about impact, and I hope to keep delivering real value," he said. "Knowing that my content can help someone avoid costly mistakes or make a smarter decision— that's what keeps me going," he concluded.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Multilingual Support: Speak Your Customer's Language

Multilingual support comes with its benefits, such as accessing a wider market and building loyalty. Let's look at how companies can get closer to their customers by speaking their language

By Gaurav Singh
Science & Technology

The AI Tool That Will 10x Your Output in 2025 (And It's Not ChatGPT)

Unlock AI-driven productivity! Discover how Google's Agent Space transforms work with AI assistants. Get the free 'AI Success Kit' + a chapter from The Wolf is at The Door. Watch now!

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Fallout From WazirX Hack: What Happened After India's Biggest Crypto Heist

WazirX is still counting the cost and has endured a painful company restructuring, ongoing legal issues and claims for reimbursement.

By Sudhir Kashyap
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

'Feels Like a Slap in the Face': Some JPMorgan Employees Reportedly Aren't Happy With Their Bonuses

JPMorgan reported a record-high net income for 2024 of $58.5 billion.

By Sherin Shibu