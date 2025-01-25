When there is a phenomenon of content creators turning entrepreneurs, Jain did a flip. At 19, he began his entrepreneurial journey when he was tasked with managing a Sri Lankan manufacturing unit acquired by his father

T wo decades ago, financial literacy and freedom were terms unheard of. In 2024, Indian youth are now taking charge of growing their personal wealth and social media is playing a pivotal in it. Particularly, financial influencers are gaining traction among the audience and one such is Rahul Jain aka marketkyakehtihai.

With a notable following of close to 500k on Instagram, Jain's intent for content creation stemmed from his desire to decode the financial market for an average individual. "Honestly, I never saw myself as a content creator. I never planned on being a content creator but always had this ambition to share my life experiences to help people achieve growth and success faster," he said.

When there is a phenomenon of content creators turning entrepreneurs, Jain did a flip. At 19, he began his entrepreneurial journey when he was tasked with managing a Sri Lankan manufacturing unit acquired by his father. In two years, they became one of the biggest exporters from Sri Lanka and contributed to 40% of GDP exports from the country.

Over the years, he has shown sheer resilience amid the 2008 market crash, COVID-19, and government policy changes. He was also honoured by the National Stock Exchange as the Youngest Rising CEO of the Year in 2018.

It was during 2020 when he- with previous mostly passive participation- upgraded his education with a second MBA from Essex University and an Expert Financial Specialist Degree from Harvard Business School, Boston USA. "I was always focused on the numbers, the strategy, and the growth of the business." Post Covid, he became fully active in the Stock market and launched his own Private Equity fund in 2022. "I came across the role of social media and saw how finance was evolving with social media education," he said.

"In my 20+ years of working in markets globally, I noticed the gap in understanding that people have about how markets function and how wealth is created. I wanted a platform to break down complex concepts and share clues to success in the stock market in a way that's approachable and grounded," he added.

So, how does Jain plan content? Calling creating content similar to an investment, Jain shares "I personally ensure every piece of content has actionable insights. We aim for clarity because the simplest messages can have the most impact."

Defining his content as "actionable insights" for the next generation of investors & entrepreneurs, Jain has earned several accords for his efforts- including a pat on the back from PM Narendra Modi. "Good content has 3 elements: simplicity, authenticity, and relevance."

Up next, he aims to reach more young Indians, develop more in-depth programs on financial literacy, and create content that can empower people to make better investment choices. "Additionally, I'm working on expanding our "Market Kya Kehti Hai" community and exploring collaborations that align with our values. Building a brand isn't just about reach; it's about impact, and I hope to keep delivering real value," he said. "Knowing that my content can help someone avoid costly mistakes or make a smarter decision— that's what keeps me going," he concluded.