Your first entrepreneurial venture? If yes, then a lot is required from you, mentally and physically. It is no hidden fact that early-stage founders have to don multiple hats simultaneously to get going on their big dream. And with multitasking comes a gloomy possibility of errors and missing out on important dates, tasks and meetings. But fear not! Here we have five productivity tools which will make your life easy and have you swear by it in no time.

1. Calendly

Talk about taking the team on the go! Calendly should be your go-to tool for setting up meetings with your multiple teams. The platform enables you to schedule meetings, online or offline, sends reminders follow-ups, and links your CRM and streamlines your billing cycle. It also provides additional features of meeting analytics, enterprise-ready admin, and security.

2. Text Blaze

This application is going to make you not dread opening and replying to your emails. Text Blaze lets you set phases, mails, or text bodies with shortcuts. It promises to save you over 28 hours per month and is compatible with Outlook, Google platforms, and every application. Your free basic plan lets you set up 20 snippets, while Pro and Business plans offer 1000 snippets and 4,000 snippets, respectively.

3. Dust XP1

By now, I'm sure you and 9/10 people you know have tried and have become obsessed with ChatGPT and similar platforms. But what if you just don't like spending time on a tab to ask questions or converse with the AI? Then Dust XP1 is just for you. This productivity assistant is based on GPT-3.5-turbo and is an extension available on Chrome. It does exactly what ChatGPT would do but saves your time on switching between multiple tabs.

4. Craft Docs

Think of it as a marriage between Canva and Notion. Craft allows you to jot down long-form write-ups in creative templates available for an interactive and eye-catching presentation. Furthermore, it allows users to import images from the device and Unsplash.

5. Summarizer.org

Constantly on the go and want to be updated on the latest insights and research papers? Then Summarizer.org is just the tool for you. With a minimalistic yet to-the-point UI, the platform supports six languages and also allows you to download the document of the synopsis. The AI platform offers the option of viewing the summary, bullet points or the best line of the original document.