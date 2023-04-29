The Small Business Lender

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

MSMEs employ most of the working population and are usually funded by banks or middlemen, as the availability of capital is an issue. This means higher interest rates, collateral-based lending, tons of paperwork, and infinite time for loan processing and disbursal. Harshvardhan Lunia solved these issues by starting Lendingkart - a collateral-free, paperless platform for digital lending where application to disbursal time is less than 5 minutes! And, 9 years later, it provides access to finance for MSMEs. Talking about the same, Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and CEO, Lendingkart says, "The tech products we have built over the years analyze billions of data points to determine the financial credibility of these MSMEs. Our goal is to simplify MSME finance - and we are not alone in this. We have partnered with more than 20 marquee banks and financial institutions such as PNB, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, BOI, and ABFL among others, to help digitally empower the MSME segment."

Their entire loan journey beginning from the distribution to the origination of lead, to AI- ML-based underwriting and alternate cashflow underwriting further to disbursal and collection, including the loan application process that rests on the backbone of a robust tech stack. This enables an end-to-end digital experience for the user - both customer and enterprise. At Lendingkart, their tech code is defined by 4 platforms and 1 digital application process.

Sharing his expansion plans Lunia mentions, "Lendingkart's mission is to empower the underserved with access to credit. So far, we have been giving out collateral-free business loans to MSMEs, and now are expanding. We are in the process of acquiring Upwards Fintech. With this acquisition, we open doors for personal finance to salaried/self-employed - in other words, singleunit business owners. We are looking to add more MSME-specific products this year, along with more funding and plans for going public next year. I am confident of FY-24 to be one of the best years for us in terms of growth and profitability."