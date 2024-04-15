You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

With 15+ years as an ace scalper, Sivakumar Jayachandran knew he wanted to do more. Having made a name as a rare trader, in 2020, he founded Oi Pulse as a way to help connect the dots of stock market information and identify trading opportunities for common people. "Our focus lies in addressing the absence of comprehensive trading tools within the financial landscape. By developing innovative solutions, we aim to empower traders with robust platforms that offer advanced analytics, real-time data, and intuitive interfaces," shares Sivakumar Jayachandran, Founder, Oi Pulse.

Its proprietary OI tool enables users to make informed decisions, execute trades efficiently, and manage their portfolios effectively. The tool helps in analysing multiple variables simultaneously in real-time during trading hours. Being an only web platform, Oi Pulse is blending HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python or Node.js for seamless front-end experiences. To ensure customer satisfaction and retention, the fintech startup is ramping up efforts with frequent updates, new feature rollouts, educational outreach, social media presence, and fostering community engagement. "By combining these strategies, we ensure our users stay connected, informed, and equipped to leverage the full potential of our offerings, fostering lasting relationships and loyalty in the competitive fintech landscape," he shares. Jayachandran efforts have been paying off. Oi Pulse has been profitable since its inception and is growing at a 100 per cent CAGR annually.

Jayachandran feels there is huge market potential in the equity market since 2020. In this dynamic industry, adaptability and resilience are crucial, according to Jayachandran. "By staying agile, embracing innovation, and maintaining a customer-centric approach, you can navigate challenges and build a successful fintech enterprise that makes a positive impact in the financial landscape." On his opinion of operating in a sector which is largely regulated by the government, he says the regulatory guidelines provide a framework for trust and accountability, "They help consumers distinguish reputable firms from less scrupulous ones," he shares.

His plan for the company's future largely include prioritizing innovation through AI Voice Command Trading, Chart Trading, and Advanced Feature Enhancements. "These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and empowering users with intuitive tools, driving sustained growth and cementing our position as leaders in the fintech landscape," he concludes.

