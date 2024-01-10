India's voice is looked for inclusivity and people centric approach. In few years it will be one of the top 3 economies, said PM Modi at 10th VGGS 2024

The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. PM Narendra Modi shared this at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday. "The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability; a friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people's centric development, a voice that believes in global good, and a voice of the global south," said PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 while emphasising that this is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal and therefore even more significant.

"Representatives from more than 100 countries, who are participating in this Summit, are crucial partners in this development journey of India," said PM Modi.

He further said that India completed 75 years of independence. And now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. "We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," said PM Modi.

India's voice is looked for inclusivity and people centric approach, he said. "India is a tech hub for new innovations and powerhouse for talented youth. A democracy that delivers," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that all major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among three largest economies in the world in next few years,. "I guarantee that India will be the world's third largest economy of the world soon."

He outlined India's priority which are Sustainable industry, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, New age skills , AI and Innovation Green hydrogen, Semiconductors. "You can see its glimpses in vibrant Gujarat global trade show. E-mobility, Blue economy, green energy, smart infrastructure are sectors all over the trade show. There are opportunities for investments in them," said Modi.

Modi also talked about the structure reforms brought by his government that have improved competitiveness. He also told that India's capex has increased 5 times. And there is new digital revolution with cheap smartphones, and 5G and optical fibre. "We are third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. Our overall export has also grown. The change is empowering people. ⁠A whopping 13crores + ppl have stepped up poverty line, ⁠middle class income is also on rise, and there are 149 airports now, up from ⁠74 airpors 10 years ago. Young creators and consumers are being shaped in India."

In his address, PM Modi also credited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 'high growth' in India-UAE relations. "The participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in this Summit, is a matter of great joy for us. His presence as the chief guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE. ," said PM Modi.

He further revealed that agreements have been signed for new investments worth billions of dollars in India's port infrastructure by the companies from UAE.

He said that people's dream's are Modi 's promise. "Make dreams bigger and make my promise larger. "