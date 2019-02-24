Cyber Security

Let's a start the new week with a bit of more awareness. Cyber security is becoming a major concern with every passing day. In a recent incident, a new cyber hack has been reported online in which the details of over 600 million users have been compromised.

Google's Fool Game

Google Maps can fool you, especially if you are on the way to Baga Beach. Fed up of people following the wrong route, Goa residents have started warning the tourists off google's mistake through a funny banner.

Karl Lagarfeld

Lagerfeld proved his excellence as an entrepreneur after he took reins of Chanel as the creative director following the death of its co-founder. He worked tirelessly and revitalized the fashion house and brought glory to himself and the company.

Tweet Trouble

Elon Musk is once again in trouble because of his tweets. The Tesla founder projected 500,000 car productions in 2019 before correcting estimations to 400,000 cars.

New Relations

Ola gets a hand from Sachin Bansal. The ride-hailing startup has raised $92-mn funding from Flipkart co-founder as a part of its larger $2 billion fundraise.

Foodtech Giant

Swiggy roots to takeover India's food delivery business. The fastest foodtech unicorn is in talks to buy out UberEats for 10 per cent stake in the business.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 80 seconds.