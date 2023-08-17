As per the press statement, DDay 3 saw the participation of 23 startups across industries and more than 700 investors

The third edition of demo day (DDay3) organised by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts has announced that all the 23 participant startups have raised around $80 million since D Day 3.

Launched on 18th April 2023, the third edition was a sequel to two one-day events where a group of startups got an opportunity to pitch to global investors including venture capitalists and Family Offices and raise funds. As per the firm, DDay 3 saw the participation of 23 startups across industries and more than 700 investors.

"Our DDays events are a testament to our commitment to fostering the startup ecosystem. In this edition, 100% of the participating startups have raised funds, setting them on a growth trajectory. Given the market conditions, it is a remarkable feat for us and our portfolio startups," said Apoorva Ranjan, co-founder and managing director of multi-stage investment firm Venture Catalysts ++ that operates 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

While startups from 12 industries participated in DDay 3, the top sectors were Fintech (5), Media and Entertainment (4), B2B SAAS (3) and Impact and Sustainability (3). Six of the startups had at least one woman entrepreneur. According to an official statement, of the 23 startups that participated, 12 or 52% were from tier II and III cities.

"DDay 3 has been super beneficial for 9Unicorns and VCats portfolio companies in raising capital in uncertain times like today. Initiatives like DDay are helping us institutionalise portfolio development at scale. Today, DDay has strengthened our ability to raise Series A rounds of $3 to 10 million more efficiently from global investors. More than 60 companies have raised capital since the first DDay and we are committed to supporting more companies in the future editions," said Soham Avlani, partner, 9Unicorns.