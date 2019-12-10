Delhi-based baby care startup The Moms Co raised $5 million in its Series B round from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Delhi-based start-up, The Moms Co, which offers products for pre-natal and post-natal consumption and baby care has raised $5 million in its Series B round of funding from its existing investors Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners.

Launched in 2017 by Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani, the start-up claims to serve more than 5 Lakh customers across 10,000 pin codes in India.

"The Moms Co. is the largest natural and certified toxin-free solution provider for Moms and Babies from India. We are excited to partner with investors who understand the Indian consumer space deeply and with their support, will unleash investments in more products, technology and is expanding into offline stores over the next 18 months," said Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO of The Moms Co.

Plans Ahead

According to the company, the funds will be used to grow the brand to INR 100 crores over the next 12-18 months and also expand its range of solutions and technology. The company is also looking to ramp up its offline presence.

Ash Lilani, Managing Partner at Saama Capital said, "We strongly believe that The Moms Co. is going to continue building this category with additional innovative products in the future."

The investment comes in at a time when the Indian baby care market is expected to grow at a CARG of 17 per cent to become a $ 31 billion between 2014 to 2019, according to a Technavio report. Some notable players in this space which compete with The Moms Co include BabyCare, BabyChakra, and FirstCry among others.

Toxin-free Products For Baby-Care

According to the company, it brought in experts from across the world to help create the safest natural formulations which are certified toxin-free. The products are formulated and tested to make sure they meet every international safety standard.

""We have been in the space for the past two years and with 25 solutions, have seen exceptional revenue and brand growth," Sadani said. According to the company, it continues to grow at a steady pace of 15 per cent to 20 per cent month-on-month with growth being driven by brand love, repeat buyers and new products.

The brand claims to have a physical presence in 5 cities across India, including retail presence inside 15 of the top maternity hospitals in the country. It counts over half a million customers across all channels, with most of its products being very highly rated by consumers across platforms.

This is the company's third round of funding after an angel investment round in 2016 and a Series-A round in 2017.