This Startup is Bringing Ayurveda to Millennials and Gen Z

It was a bad case of hives and allopathic treatments' failure to provide respite that motivated Shreedha Singh to look to the ancient Indian medical system of Ayurveda for solutions. "Touring the south of India, I realised the essence of Ayurveda and the power its simple approach to health-related issues," she says.

Consequently, in 2012, she and her husband, Param Bhargava, founded D2C brand The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C.) to offer products across categories such as skincare, hair care, natural makeup, baby care and wellness. Their aim was to make Ayurvedic products and practices, which are often time-consuming and therefore suffer from consumer distrust, accessible and affordable.

"Getting into a highly crowded FMCG D2C market space in a country like India was a risky and challenging undertaking with major global and Indian competitors already there in the market. But the effort paid off as we pursued a focussed and strategic approach of breaking the wall between Ayurveda and consumers among millennials and Gen-Z," explains Bhargava. Responding to changing market dynamics, T.A.C. soon adopted an omnichannel approach as well.

Having raised INR 100 crore in a Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures, the company now aims to reach revenues worth INR 250 crore in FY24 and will soon launch the T.A.C app, a mobile-based application for seeking healthcare consultations centred on Ayurvedic solutions.

What would Singh tell young entrepreneurs today? "Believe in yourself and your abilities and never give up on your dreams. Confidence and persistence form the key to success in any industry," Bhargava says.