Three special moments of three time IPL winner KKR

As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wins the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third time on Sunday night, the celebration continues not only among the cricket fans but also the fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of the team! Here we look at three special moments from the grand finale of the IPL

From half of the Bollywood, specially the youngsters, cheering KKR from the gallery, to the Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan quickly returning to the pavilion after the recent recoveryfrom a heat strock and looking visibly emotional after the team wins the match against Sunriser Hyderabad – at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the final match of IPL 2024 was no less of a dramatic event on May 26, Sunday. Post the win, many Bollywood celebrities – Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Mona Singh among many others congratulated the winning team and SRK.

This win was all the more special for the team, under the leadership of SRK because the triumph came after a constant hard work of the entire team for 10 long years. It is interesting to notice how the Bollywood superstar managed to maintain the harmony among players, who came from different age group and nationality.

In one of the earlier speech (video clip) SRK is seen telling all the boys, "It is always good to see that we are playing like one unit. I would like to request everybody, especially the senior players, and the international players that we have a lot of young kids in the team. Take them along, let them know about your experience, make sure they grow into a great cricketer like all of you seniors are…and all the young kids, keep at it," and then he applauds.

As KKR wins the championship for the third time, here we look at the very special three moments from the event

B-team cheers for SRK and KKR: While the presence of Shah Rukh Khan who attended nearly all the matches, despite his health scare due to the excessive heat, played an important part for the motivation of the team, the final match became extra special because of the attendance of so many Bollywoodyoungsters and sports enthusiast at the gallery. The match was not only attended by SRK's family, including his wife and film producer Gauri Khan, son AbRam, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan but also Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey among others.

Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao whose film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is releasing this Friday also attended the match.

The moment of victory came and the whole audience saw that emotional moment between SRK and Gauri when he kissed her forehead and hugged their daughter Suhani tightly.

Return of Gautam Gambhir: Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir, who was also the former captain of KKR (year 2011 to 2017) and has been part of the winning team of 2012 and 2014, returned to the team as a mentor. His presence in the team as a mentor brought a lot of stability inside the teamand a dash of nostalgia. After the match; SRK and Gambhirlooked very emotional when the Bollywood superstar gave a tight hug to the sport star. It was the great mentorship of Gautam and SRK that even in the tough time during the tournament, the team stayed motivated. In the recent past, we saw the video clips from the KKR dressing room when after losing a match against Rajasthan Royals, despite playing well, SRK said motivated the team. He said, "There are days in lives, in sports specially, when we don't deserve to lose. And then there are days also when we don't deserve to win. But today's day was different, we didn't deserve to lose today. All of us played really well. We have to be very proud of ourselves for that. Please don't feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel whenever we come to our dressing room. We are on high and please maintain this high. We had great energy on the field…"

Then he also added, addressing Gautam, "GG you don't feel down, we will bounce back! It's God's plan for today but we will be back with better God's plan!"

Nostalgia of Chidambaram stadium: Talking about nostalgia, winning the IPL finale match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was very special for the KKR team. The team won its first ever IPL in 2012 at the same stadium under the captainship of Gautam Gambhir who is the present mentor of the team. The KRR team also won the championship in 2014.