Thyrocare Acquires Polo Labs' Pathology Diagnostic Business to Strengthen Northern India Presence This strategic acquisition will enhance Thyrocare's diagnostic capabilities and service offerings, leveraging Polo Labs' existing widespread network in North India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Rahul Guha, MD and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies and President of API Holdings|ET

Healthcare service provider Thyrocare has entered into a business transfer agreement with Polo Labs Private Limited to acquire their pathology diagnostic business.

According to the official release, this strategic acquisition expands Thyrocare's footprints into the northern part of India, further solidifying its position as a player in the Indian diagnostic industry.

Rahul Guha, MD and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies and President of API Holdings, said, "This strategic acquisition will enhance our diagnostic capabilities and service offerings, leveraging Polo Labs' existing widespread network in North India. We are committed to a seamless integration and look forward to the growth and innovation this acquisition will bring. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional diagnostic services to a broader client base."

Punjab-based Polo Labs Private Limited is a pathology diagnostic company with 14 laboratories across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Currently, Polo Labs serves a substantial client base and has a significant market presence in Northern India, contributing to the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Thyrocare is a fully automated laboratory chain, serving over 2000 cities globally. Known for its cost-effective, high-quality diagnostic services, Thyrocare operates a central lab in Navi Mumbai with 24/7 automation, processing over 75,000 specimens nightly.

The company claims to support a vast network of authorised collection centres using advanced logistics and IT systems to ensure a rapid 4–8-hour turnaround for 90% of tests.
