TiEcon 2023: Celebrating the Startup Ecosystem and Ensemble

An evening full of networking and recognition. That's how the Delhi-NCR chapter of the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) for 2023 commenced on Friday. Taking place at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Entrepreneur India was proud to partner for the 22nd edition as their Award Media Partner.

By Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur India
With this year's theme being 'Navigating the New World', day one of the notable event and conferences for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors saw a fireside chat on the topic 'Time to Build, Time to Invest' and an elevator pitch session 'TiE the Knot' by startup founders, followed by felicitation of startups in three award categories. Taking place at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Entrepreneur India was proud to partner for the 22nd edition as their Award Media Partner.

The world is changing with global geopolitics and economics; there is no denying that. So, while the world tries to tackle the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation, funding squeeze, and job losses, what does the space look like for startups and investors? "We are in a very volatile, turbulent environment. But despite all of this, the reality is that there has never been a better time to build, to startup, to build companies or a better time to invest in startups, both tech and non-tech startups," said Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia and Surge & Governing Council Member- TiE Delhi-NCR in a fireside chat with Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor, Hindustan Times on "Time to Build, Time to Invest".

12th Young Turks- TiE the Knot saw investment pitches by several startups to eleven investors and venture capitalist funds, including IAN Fund, Faad Venture, 9 Unicorn, Ankur Capital, and She Capital. The 'Real Funding, Unreal Speed' segment was facilitated by Raman Roy, Chairman & MD, Quatrro, Board Member, TiE Delhi - NCR, where Samosa Singh, T-Assets, Eunimart, Intents Mobi, and Intellicon Technologies emerged as finalists.

Startups across the supply chain and manufacturing segments were awarded the Knights of Supply Chain Awards and Spirit of Manufacturing Awards, respectively. Whereas, the TiE Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards recognised the founding members of promising, fast-growing startups.

The day also saw exhibition showcases by Software Technology Parks of India, fabrik, Talentonlese, Coffee Mug, Xeopar, aws Startups, and Microsoft.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Writes on FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth. 

