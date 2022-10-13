Tim Draper Invests in Bengaluru-based Startup Up

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Up, a smart consumer technology startup, on Tuesday announced to have raised $800,000 in pre-seed funding, the round being led by Tim Draper of Draper Associates. The round also saw investments from Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs of India (SAE India), Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, among other prolific angel investors.

"Taking long odds on extraordinary outcomes'' is exactly what Mohit and I are doing at Up. Smart TVs and Phones are only the tip of the iceberg of connected tech that will revolutionise Indian homes. We are making investments towards hardware, software and cloud technology to deliver superpowers to Indian homes via our connected upliances. We developed DelishUp and the connected platform within a year, leveraging our years of hardware and F&B experience. We are eager to build more and better, towards extraordinary outcomes," said Mahek Mody, co-founder and CEO, Up.

"India is giving rise to more hardware startups, across sectors and industries and is great to see engineering talent and experience building innovative products and addressing new challenges. Smart connected technology for homes has been overdue and I am excited to join Up on their journey to building great products for Indian homes," said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy.

Up is building home appliances. The devices are designed in Bengaluru and made in India for young Indian homes. DelishUp comes with a smart cooking jar that controls all chopping, stirring and cooking functions, making it a mess-free and hassle-free experience. The recipes on the DelishUp have been designed in-house to delight Indian palates and offer delicious food that will make ordering in and takeaway redundant. The recipes offer diverse options from all parts of the country, and a variety of curries, gravies, rice dishes, and global cuisines too. The first product DelishUp has been in advanced Beta for the past 6 months and 120 homes in Bengaluru.