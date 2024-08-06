In addition, combining Solar Rooftop Systems with EVs de-couples the well-to-wheel emissions of EVs from the grid mix, thus offering a much faster path towards net zero emissions for the transportation sector.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) and Tata Power Renewable Energy have joined hands to drive zero-emissions mobility in India through a combined solution of Electric Vehicles and Solar Rooftop Systems.

Through this collaboration, the company will enable customers to get a solar rooftop system installed through TPREL. In addition, both companies will promote EVs and EV Charging and Solar Rooftop Systems to their respective customers to drive awareness of the benefits of solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "India's net zero journey can only be achieved by switching to EVs and renewable power. We see significant synergies between the customers of EVs and solar rooftop systems. Over 90 per cent of EV customers use home charging and nearly 30 per cent of our EV owners are already using Solar Rooftop Systems. Combining forces with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., we intend to democratize zero-emissions mobility and decouple EVs from the grid, while reducing running costs for customers."

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD Tata Power, said, "Combination of Solar rooftop and EV is a promising, cost-effective, sustainable solution for India and hence naturally complementary. Both solutions appeal to the same set of eco-friendly and value-conscious customers. We are excited to collaborate with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. to drive greater adoption of Rooftop Systems and EVs and provide discerning customers with an opportunity to contribute to reducing emissions while saving money."

Tata Power plans to aggressively promote solar rooftop adoption through its extensive network of over 700 channel partners and retailers to cover every nook and corner of the country. Notably, the company has served over 1,00,000 satisfied customers across India. Tata Power has installed a substantial number of 101,924 home chargers and 5,600 public chargers across India.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. through its extensive EV charging network of 5,600 public charging points is strategically positioned across India to provide solar-powered charging solutions.