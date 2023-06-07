The company said that it plans to grow its more than 750,000 user community into the millions over the next few months by focusing on significantly enhancing the user experience of the app with the fund raised

Fantasy gaming application TradingLeagues has raised $3.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Leo Capital, along with participation from investors including Jeejeebhoy Family Office and the family office of KP Balaraj (co-founder of Sequoia India and Westbridge Capital). With the fresh infusion of funds, the company said that it plans to grow its more than 750,000 user community into the millions over the next few months by focusing on significantly enhancing the user experience of the app.

"We are excited to partner with Leo Capital, and would like to thank them and our other investors for believing in our vision. The mass majority of Indians don't have access to the financial markets, and thereby never become aware of the earning potential of the stock markets. TradingLeagues solves this pain point. Our goal is to introduce crores of Indians to the financial markets, and that too quickly, by leveraging the incredible power of gamification and removing the unnecessary obstacle of opening a brokerage account," said Raghu Kumar, co-Founder, TradingLeagues.

According to an official statement, TradingLeagues helps users develop a deep understanding of the financial markets through 4 game types. These games help users develop specific skills like portfolio building and day trading. It also added that the company recently launched weekly 'Mega Games' with larger prize pools in games categories that have seen high demand.

"The recent online gaming regulations have increased investor confidence in the market, and we believe the market is ripe for growth. TradingLeagues has a strong founding team and business fundamentals. It has the potential to help Indians experience India's trillion-dollar financial markets," said Rajul Garg, founder and managing partner, Leo Capital.

Headquartered in Bangalore and founded by Raghu Kumar and Harsh Agarwal, TradingLeagues is a skills based, fantasy gaming application for newcomers looking to experience the financial markets in a gamified environment.