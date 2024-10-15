You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We Founder Circle Leads Pre-Seed Round for Traqo.io

Traqo.io, a no-code third-party logistics management platform for manufacturers, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed funding round led by We Founder Circle.

The fresh capital will be used to scale Traqo's artificial intelligence (AI) and technology teams, enhancing its platform to address the growing demand for efficient logistics solutions in the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

Traqo offers a pay-as-you-go subscription model, providing businesses of all sizes with cost-effective and flexible logistics solutions.

Mukesh Deogune, Founder of Traqo.io, said, "Traqo is enabling logistics stakeholders to manage their operations on a single, neutral platform, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and scalability. With the backing of We Founder Circle, we are set to expand our AI-driven features and empower businesses to gain full visibility and control over their logistics."

Founded by Deogune and a team with experience from companies like Microsoft, HSBC, and Reliance, Traqo's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform covers the entire freight lifecycle—from procurement and tracking to auditing and settlement. The platform claims to be ten times faster and cheaper than existing market alternatives, giving manufacturers powerful tools to streamline their logistics operations.

"Solving a real-world problem, Traqo's no-code platform has the potential to redefine how logistics is managed across sectors, offering businesses the ability to optimise every aspect of their freight lifecycle," said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder, We Founder Circle.

Venture Catalysts Leads Pre-Seed Round for SuperUs

SuperUs, a tech original equipment manufacturer (OEM) revolutionising display technology, has secured pre-seed funding led by Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator platform.

The funding round also saw participation from ZNL Growth Fund Scheme I, Pravaha Creations Pvt Ltd, Singhvi Heritage LLP, and Pranjal Corporate Services Pvt Ltd.

This investment will help SuperUs enhance its technology, expand its expert team, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. SuperUs aims to strengthen its B2B and B2G offerings while also exploring new applications for its display solutions.

Ali Hussain Cochin, Founder and CEO of SuperUs, said, "With the global display technology market experiencing rapid growth, we see immense potential for our innovative solutions. We are confident in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses, empowering them with innovative technologies. This funding will enable us to accelerate our R&D efforts, enhance our production capabilities, and strengthen our position in the global display technology market."

Founded by Ali Hussain Cochin and Pravesh Kanther, SuperUs has established itself as a leader in developing cutting-edge display technologies. Their products range from ePaper displays to Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), serving industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts++, added, "SuperUs represents the future of display technology. Their innovative approach to creating sustainable, energy-efficient solutions aligns perfectly with the growing global demand for eco-friendly tech innovations. We believe their product range has the potential to transform how businesses and cities manage information displays across various sectors."