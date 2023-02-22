The platform is establishing itself as the interface for exporters and importers by becoming tech-enabled and utilizing technology to increase business efficiency and add more profits to the bottom line

TreZix, a unified B2B SaaS platform for export and import, has raised $1.2 million in Seed funding to shape its product in the market. The funding is a joint contribution of the Government of Gujarat start-up grant and investments from Soha Ventures, along with other angel investors.

"For the past two decades, my partners Haresh Calcuttawala, Shailesh Sapale and I have been a part of the ERP space. It was in 2020 we formed the framework of TreZix with an aim to offer end-to-end digital platform for importers and exporters, streamlining of document and data structure, controls, visibility, compliance, and predictability to bring ease and rapid growth to their businesses. We have started acquiring initial customers for the product and we are getting great feedback from them. We believe this reduces the cost and time taken to handle the EXIM processes," said Sunil Kharbanda, co-founder, and chief revenue officer (CRO) at TreZix.

The backdrop of TreZix is helping its customers with a platform to scale their businesses when India is anticipated to become a 3 trillion export-import market. The platform is establishing itself as the interface for exporters and importers by becoming tech-enabled and utilizing technology to increase business efficiency and add more profits to the bottom line, according to an official statement by the company.

With best-in-class features, TreZix's vision is to streamline and digitise the Export and Import process including logistics, financial management compliance.