Tweets That Sum Up Elon Musk's Twitter Troubles

The past week has been a roller coaster ride for Elon Musk's Twitter and its new reforms. On Nov 13, John Legere, the former CEO of T Mobile made an offer to Elon Musk to run twitter instead of him. He tweeted," Hi @elonmusk ,maybe I should run @twitter & You can stop managing daily business, and "content moderation" and then support product/technology, let someone else "run" @Twitter .I'm expensive but so is what you paid for twitter (p.s. please be leadership example of how to tweet)". To this Musk reverted with just one word, "No".

Musk's Twitter had a rocky start even before his new policies were introduced. Those being on top of the news regularly may have missed some shockers that took place at Twitter. At the beginning, when he reached an agreement about purchasing the platform, Musk attempted to back-out as he believed to have been misled with the misinformation on the platform. Regardless, he made his 44 Billion USD deal and as the new self-appointed CEO fired the previous department heads. This rashness was consistent in the decisions that followed. Here are six Tweets that explain the situation best.

1. The big announcement tweet by Musk on his takeover.

He tweeted that he bought Twitter "to try to help humanity, whom I love". This gave the impression that he wants to reduce hate speech on the platform.

2. Musk sacks half the staff of Twitter.

His first radical decision was witnessed when he immediately fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and policy head Vijaya Gadde. He then disbanded the company board and placed himself as the sole director of the ship. He then proceeded to sack 7,500 of Twitter's staff, making major cuts in the company.

3. Blue Ticks for sale

The blue tick on social media, indicated that the account is verified and is given to accounts run by famous personalities, brands and companies. They authenticate the account and help users differentiate between the real and fake/fan accounts. This all changes now as Musk puts a sale sign on these ticks and offers anyone with $8 this authentication.

4. Twitter Blue Subscribers

The easily accessible blue tick was part of the Twitter Blue Subscription that Musk explained would give users certain advantages. This accessibility turned against the tycoon as fake accounts and impersonators slid the platform a crisp $8 and as verified accounts spread fake news like wildfire.

5. Twitter suspends the $8 Blue Ticks

Due to the number of imposters on the platform, Twitter took a step to suspend the subscription for blue ticks. The parody accounts that used the blue ticks had been suspended although till then enough havoc was caused.

6. Musk predicts bankruptcy

After the storm hit Twitter, the new CEO instead of offering reassurance, shared his prediction on bankruptcy. Musk informed Twitter staffers that they would not be able to avail remote-working as Twitter may become bankrupt. The platform is currently losing 4 million USD mainly due to the boycotts made by advertisers.