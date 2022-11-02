Twitter Exodus: More Officials Leave

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter is witnessing an expanding exodus of its top management officials. Soon after the departure of CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, other top officials have also reportedly left.

According to a report, the departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by firing of Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde.

Sarah Personette, chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week. Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand announced on Tuesday in a LinkedIn post that she had resigned last week as well. General manager for core technologies Nick Caldwell confirmed his departure fromTwitter. Chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, Twitter's head of product Jay Sullivan, and its vice president of global sales, Jean-Philippe Maheu, have also left, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. It was not immediately clear whether they quit or were asked to leave, the report added.

Elon Musk made his intention to buy Twitter in April this year, but months later backed out citing several issues. In May he said the deal was 'temporarily on hold' because of concerns he had about fake accounts on the platform. Finally, on October 28th Musk took control of Twitter.