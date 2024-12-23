Univest Bags USD 10 Mn in Series A Funding from Bertelsmann India Investments

The fresh capital will fuel Univest's mission to democratise access to high-quality research and establish a comprehensive full-stack brokerage offering.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Retail advisory platform Univest has secured USD 10 million in a Series A funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), the strategic investment arm of German conglomerate Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA.

This marks a significant milestone for the Gurugram-based company, which previously raised USD 1.5 million in seed funding from Trinity Media Group, Akash Anand, and Deep Bajaj, among others.

The fresh capital will fuel Univest's mission to democratise access to high-quality research and establish a comprehensive full-stack brokerage offering.

Univest's Co-founder and CEO Pranit Arora said, "We are thrilled to partner with Bertelsmann India Investments, a firm that shares our vision of empowering retail investors. Over the past two years, Univest has grown remarkably, helping millions make informed investment decisions. With this funding, we aim to create India's first true stock market superapp for retail investors."

Founded in 2022 by Pranit Arora, Avneet Dhamija, and Vikash Agarwal, Univest combines human expertise with advanced algorithms to deliver actionable, real-time trading recommendations. Operating through its SEBI-registered research advisory entity Uniresearch, the platform offers expert advice on equities, derivatives, and commodities.

Since its inception, the platform claims to have attracted over 3 million sign-ups and 150,000+ paying subscribers, and an 85% success rate on profitable calls.

Univest provides flexible subscription plans spanning 3, 6, 12 months, and up to 5 years, catering to diverse investor needs. Investors receive entry and exit signals from SEBI-registered analysts during live market hours, enabling accurate, real-time decision-making.

Univest's vision extends beyond advisory services. By integrating research, trading tools, and educational resources into a single app, it aspires to become the go-to platform for retail investors. Its selection for the Google for Startups Accelerator Cohort 2024 highlights its innovative approach and growth potential.

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann India, added, "Current solutions primarily cater to affluent segments, leaving retail investors underserved. Univest bridges this gap with a seamless, user-friendly platform that democratizes access to quality advisory services. As the retail investor base grows, platforms like Univest will play a pivotal role in unlocking wealth potential."