Univest Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Funding Round

Univest, the AI-driven investment platform has raised $1.5 million in a Seed round of funding led by US-based Trinity Media group, along with participation from industry leaders from McKinsey, Reliance Industries, Tata AIA, Raheja Group, OYO, and Envision Learning based in Canada, as well as repeat investors who have expressed confidence in the platform.

"The new funds raised will be utilised to strengthen our financial product distribution business and scale up the right talent. Univest has partnered with Faircent to introduce their inaugural low-risk, high-yield investment products on the platform," said Pranit Arora, co-founder and CEO, Univest.

Univest Elite, which offers fixed-high return, low- risk investment plans, provides users with up to 12% returns per annum and enables them to make informed investment decisions. The platform has one of the best retention rates in the wealth management space, having gained the trust of over 300,000 investors with portfolios worth 700 crore or more already relying on Univest within a short period, claimed by the platform in a statement.

"I am excited about the platform's use of cutting-edge AI technology to provide personalised recommendations to help investors exit bad investments and capitalise on high-yield opportunities. We see Univest as a valuable tool for maximising return on investment and avoiding missed opportunities for the retail investors globally. I have high hopes for Univest's future growth and am thrilled to be a part of their journey," said Gurjot Batra, president and CEO, Trinity Media Group.

Univest is an AI-driven investment platform that assists users in making timely exits from underperforming stocks, provides investment ideas based on their preferred investment style, and offers opportunities for investment across various asset classes.