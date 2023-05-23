The target audiences for 'My First DAO' are prospective DAO founders, NFT collectors, avid web3 community members, and crypto-enthusiasts.

New York-based Web3 infrastructure startup Upstream announced it was all set to launch its online course to teach students tools and basic know-how to start their own decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

Founded by Michael Schonfeld and Alex Taub, Upstream took to Twitter to share the launch announcement and said "In 24 weeks, you'll learn everything you need to know about starting and being a member of DAOs."

The 24-week course 'My First DAO' will require interested individuals to mint the 'DAOphine', a dolphin-themed non-fungible token by Process Grey, to enrol in the course. The NFT open edition will be open till May 29, with each being available at 0.015 ETH or about USD 30.

The target audiences for MFD are prospective DAO founders, NFT collectors, avid web3 community members, and crypto-enthusiasts.

"There are a lot of concepts around starting online communities that people don't understand, such as tokenomics, governance and voting. That's also one of the reasons why it's harder on adoption … I think putting together an amazing course about how to do it and why to do it will just unlock so many people's brains," said Alex Taub, co-founder, Upstream, told CoinDesk.

The enrolled students will have access weekly workshops, hands-on experience on a DAO, and fellow Web3 members. 'MFD' will commence on June 1 and conclude in December, along with a wrap-up party at Miami's Art Basel.