Uravu Labs Raises $2.3 Million In Seed Funding

Uravu Labs, a leading deep-tech startup, has raised $2.3 million in a Seed funding round from JITO Angel Network, Anicut Capital, Speciale Invest, Rocketship.vc, Vesta, Spectrum Impact, ZNL Growth Fund, VERSO, Echo River Capital and multiple HNIs for their innovative water technology that creates water from air. The company has developed a renewable water technology which utilizes inexhaustible atmospheric moisture and only renewable energy to produce high quality drinking water. With the funding, the startup aims to take a significant step towards commercializing renewable water solutions, primarily directing the funds towards scaling up and forging new partnerships with leading players in the hospitality and beverage sector to expand their reach and impact.

"We are thrilled to take our renewable water solutions to the next level and expand our reach through new partnerships with leading players in the hospitality and beverage sector. We have reached a significant milestone in our journey, and are determined to establish and grow the Uravu brand," said Pardeep Garg, co- founder, Uravu Labs.

In addition to its success in India, Uravu Labs is also expanding its reach globally. The company is planning its first international pilot project in Japan. This pilot project will serve as the first reference point for Uravu Labs in Japan and open many doors for the company in the country. With this expansion, the company is on its way to providing sustainable water solutions on a global scale, according to an official statement.

"We are thrilled to support Uravu Labs in their mission to provide affordable and scalable water solutions. Their technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we access and use water. This investment is a great opportunity to back a cutting-edge technology that can help address one of the most pressing global challenges of our time, and we believe in the team's ability to execute their vision," said Rajat Mehta, chairman, JIIF.

Founded by Pardeep Garg, Swapnil Shrivastav, Venkatesh R and Govinda Balaji, Uravu Labs uses liquid desiccants to absorb moisture, and then recovers the absorbed moisture to create freshwater using only renewable energy sources such as solar, biomass, or waste heat.