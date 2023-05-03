Using Emerging Technologies Across Several Domains

Success in IT Observability is not just about collecting data from various sources, says Ajay Reddy Yeruva

Ajay Reddy Yeruva, a Senior Software Engineer at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, is making a name for himself as a thought leader in DevSecOps, Site Reliability and Platform Engineering spaces, specializing in Observability. He is actively utilizing innovative technology tools and practices, resulting in achieving 99.99% uptime of mission-critical services and remarkable cost savings for businesses across diversified domains.

With years of experience spent growing his deep well of knowledge in multiple domains and across several industries, Ajay Reddy Yeruva has been an Observability Subject Matter Expert using new and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and Deep Learning in Healthcare and Information Technology domains.

Ajay Reddy Yeruva maintains an IT career that spans nearly a decade, and while he is currently working as a Senior Software Engineer with the IP-DevOps team at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, he has been continuously making contributions to his chosen field and gathering information that will lead to developments of emerging technologies.

Before his work tenure at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Ajay Reddy Yeruva worked as Observability Subject Matter Expert Consultant at Cisco Systems, Adobe and Infosys Limited, helping to manage and maintain business critical production application/infrastructure continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. With all of this in his wheelhouse, Ajay Reddy Yeruva is also currently volunteering as Vice President of American Association of Information Technology Professionals (AAITP), Senior Member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and other reputed professional bodies. There have been several published papers and reports that Ajay Reddy Yeruva has shared his knowledge and expertise on, which are featured and highlighted in top international conferences and high impact factor journals. He is a very active member of the AIOps, DevSecOps, Platform Engineering, Site Reliability Engineering, GitOps and DataOps communities on different forums and across several domains. When it comes to Observability, Ajay Reddy Yeruva tops the global list.

"Success in IT Observability is not just about collecting data from various sources," Ajay Reddy Yeruva starts, "but it is also about analyzing and interpreting that data to gain insights into the health and performance of your systems and using it to make informed decisions."

This expert's extensive knowledge and unparalleled skill set in the field made any collaboration with him fruitful and successful. Ajay Reddy Yeruva has an exceptional ability to translate complex technical concepts into easy-to-understand language, making him a fantastic communicator and speaker. His attention to detail, innovative ideas and problem-solving skills play a critical role in the success of any project he finds himself employed on. Ajay Reddy Yeruva has a unique ability to approach challenges creatively and efficiently, making him an excellent asset to any team.