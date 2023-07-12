Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Subscription Opens Today USFB is aiming to raise INR 500 crore through its IPO and will get listed on the BSE. The IPO will consist fully of fresh issues with a face value of INR 10 and an offer price of INR 23-25.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, a Varanasi-based small finance bank, offers affordable banking services such as loans, accounts, deposits and investments pan-India. It opened its initial public offering today and will conclude on July 14.

USFB is aiming to raise INR 500 crore through its IPO and will get listed on the BSE. The IPO will consist fully of fresh issues with a face value of INR 10 and an offer price of INR 23-25.

On Day 1, 38,95,08,000 bids of equity shares were made against the offered 12,05,43,477. The qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion saw 24,76,800 bids against 6,45,65,217, Non-Institutional Investors(NIIS) portion saw 23,22,84,600 against 3,22,82,608, and the Employee Reserved portion saw 55,08,600 bids against 21,73,913. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) saw the highest number of bids against the offered number, 26,97,86,400 against 2,15,21,739. The data is as of 04:27 PM providing by BSE.

On Tuesday, USFB raised INR 222.75 crore from 20 anchor investors and allocated 8.91 crore equity shares with an upper price band of INR 25. Its anchor list included the likes of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Goldman Sachs, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan Trust, Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and Kotak Mahindra MF.

Fifty-seven per cent of USFB's advances are in the micro-banking segment catering to customers located in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It had a turnover of INR 25,050 million in FY22-23.

ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED being the IPO registrar.

"The funds raised from the fresh issue would be utilized to augment its Tier 1 capital base," shared USFB's document disclosing IPO details.

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

IPO News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Branding

The 5 Principles You Need to Create a Magnetic Brand Image

Use these strategies to help your business shift from looking for new clients to having new clients look for you.

By Jonathan Brierre
Business News

Shopify's 'Cost Calculator' Exposes the Price of (Probably Pointless) Meetings: 'Time Is Money'

The calculator estimates the cost of meetings based on factors such as average compensation, meeting length, and attendee count.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How to Grow Your Business — Even When You Have No Idea What You're Doing

Truly loving your business and thriving off of what you do is the single most valuable key to business success.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Growth Strategies

How to Gain Millions of Subscribers on YouTube Videos for Toddlers Without Investing in Advertising

When creating characters, Artur Dneprovskii follows his main principle: children should want to hold the characters in their arms

By Alex Bodra
Business News

17 Hospitalized, 2 in Cardiac Arrest After Ed Sheeran Concert in Pittsburgh

The hospitalizations are thought to be heat-stroke related.

By Emily Rella
Technology

Telecom Is Leading In Technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The India Mobile Congress 2023 will pioneer breakthroughs in 5G, 6G, broadcasting, satellite, semiconductor, drone, devices, and green technologies

By Shrabona Ghosh