By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Ashish Gala, Anurag Tripathi, & Kunal Wadhwa, Founders of VentureSoul Partners

VentureSoul Partners has successfully marked the first close of its INR 600 crore maiden fund, securing INR 146.5 crore.

The Mumbai-based debt firm, registered under SEBI's Category II AIF, is targeting a total corpus of INR 300 crore, with an additional INR 300 crore available through greenshoe options.

The firm aims to invest in 20-25 startups, with individual ticket sizes ranging from INR 25 crore to INR 30 crore, capped at INR 60 crore per company.

VentureSoul's investment focus will be on startups in the Series A or later stages, with a strong emphasis on fintech, B2C, B2B, and SaaS sectors. With a commitment to fostering growth, VentureSoul intends to provide differentiated debt products that cater to the unique needs of modern startups.

The fund has garnered support from a diverse group of investors, including family offices, corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and professionals. Co-founded by Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa, VentureSoul offers tailored financing solutions based on a company's specific funding and business development requirements.

VentureSoul's approach combines technology-driven risk assessment with traditional credit evaluation to deliver differentiated lending solutions. The firm is sector-agnostic, funding both Indian startups and subsidiaries of foreign companies operating in India. Its goal is to help companies enhance unit economics and drive growth in recurring revenue.

This maiden fund signals VentureSoul's commitment to fueling the growth of India's new-age economy by supporting technology-enabled companies across diverse sectors.
