Video-Editing SaaS Platform VideoVerse Acquires Reely.ai

By Teena Jose

Video Verse, a leading video-editing SaaS platform has announced its acquisition of Reely.ai, a prominent Esports AI-Powered content creation, and social media distribution company based in the US. This acquisition aims to enhance VideoVerse's existing capabilities and better serve its customers in the gaming and esports sectors, where the demand for AI-driven content creation and distribution continues to grow.

"This acquisition is a strategic step towards expanding our offerings and delivering enhanced solutions to our customers in the gaming industry. We are confident that the Reely team's expertise and technology will be instrumental in our continued innovation within the video creation and distribution landscape. Our team is always on the lookout for innovative companies like Reely to help our customers leverage cutting-edge technologies to create engaging content and grow their audiences," said Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO and co-founder, VideoVerse.

Started in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, VideoVerse offers AI based video-editing suite for individual content creators and enterprises across industries, including video streaming players, broadcasters, sports clubs and leagues, marketing agencies and online gaming platforms.

"VideoVerse's comprehensive expertise in short-form video creation and distribution, combined with the latest AI and ML technology, pairs perfectly with our real-time gaming solutions. This collaboration will generate immense value for teams and content creators. AI is experiencing a significant moment, and we are eager to merge our advanced video solutions to fuel innovation in the industry," said Daniel Evans, CEO of Reely.ai.

Reely.ai has gained industry recognition for its cutting-edge AI technology tailored to gamers and streamers which streamlines video content creation, automates the editing process, and aids in crafting more engaging content.
