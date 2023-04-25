Video SDK Secures $1.2 Million In Funding From GVFL Ltd

The fund raised will be used to further research, develop, and enhance Video SDK's protocols and infrastructure for audio and video conferencing and interactive live streaming

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Video SDK, a live video infrastructure company, has secured $1.2 million in funding from GVFL and other strategic investors to drive the future of live video using generative AI, advanced video compression, and media routing technologies. The fund raised will be used to further research, develop, and enhance Video SDK's protocols and infrastructure for audio and video conferencing and interactive live streaming. Their vision is to build an infrastructure that replicates reality virtually.

"Our priority at Video SDK is to create a robust and reliable audio and video infrastructure at scale. To do this, we are using generative AI, compressing audio with neural encoder-decoders, and upscaling video resolution from lower resolution to higher resolution on the fly. We are confident that these solutions, which are designed from the ground up, will revolutionize live audio and video communication and streaming over the internet," said Arjun Kava, CEO, Video SDK.

The company's key features include QUIC-based two-way media streaming and global media packet routing, which is independent of Internet Service Providers using machine learning, and customized congestion control algorithms. They are specifically designed for delivering large-scale media at low latency. With this new investment, Video SDK is well-positioned to drive innovation in the field of audio and video communication and transform the way people interact online, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are excited to support Video SDK's vision of building cutting-edge live video infrastructure for developers. Their innovative use of generative AI and machine learning to enhance video quality and performance is truly ground-breaking. We believe in the capabilities of their executive team and the momentum they have in the market," said Kamal Bansal, managing director, GVFL Ltd.

Video SDK is a live video infrastructure company in India that works on changing the fundamental building blocks of live audio and video over the Internet.