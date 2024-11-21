Gautam joined BESTSELLER India in January 2010, and has been vital in introducing brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY, and Selected Homme in India, the company said in a statement.

BESTSELLER India has announced that Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head will be stepping down from his current role after 15 years serving the organisation.

Reflecting on his journey, Vineet Gautam said, "When I began this journey 15 years ago, my goal was to bring a new wave of fashion to India. The success we've achieved together – from launching brands to creating a robust retail network – has been deeply fulfilling. I am incredibly proud of the team at BESTSELLER India, whose passion and commitment have made us a market leader. As I step away, I am confident that the legacy we've built will continue to thrive."

The clothing retailer is now present with 322 brand outlets and over 1,578 shop-in-shops in India.

Anders Holch Povlsen, CEO & Owner, BESTSELLER said, "Vineet's contribution to BESTSELLER India cannot be understated. As he steps down, we are grateful for his years of service and contribution to the organization. Looking ahead, I am excited about the immense potential India holds and our continued journey of growth and expansion in this incredible country"

India remains a priority business market for BESTSELLER, with a steadfast commitment to enhance retail operations, drive innovation, and not least elevate customer experiences, BESTSELLER said in a company press release. Mrithyunjay Amblimanth, current Head of Sales will take on an interim role as leader of BESTSELLER INDIA.