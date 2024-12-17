Wealth Management AI Startup Mili Raises USD 2 Mn Funding Led by Chiratae and BoldCap

With the raised funds, platform aims to enhance and accelerate its product, including expanding customisation capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams.

AI-driven meeting assistant Mili has secured USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Chiratae Ventures and BoldCap, with participation from Sparrow Capital, SFMG Wealth Advisors, Gregg Fisher (Quent Capital), and Better Capital.

The fresh capita will be used to enhance and accelerate Mili's product, including expanding customisation capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams.

Founded in early 2024 by Chirag Gandhi, Mili is an enterprise-grade AI platform that provides meeting documentation software tailored for wealth management firms. The solution streamlines advisory workflows, reduces administrative overhead, and ensures firms maintain compliance while delivering personalised services.

Mili's AI-powered platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems to automate tasks such as real-time note-taking, client onboarding, and financial strategy planning. With a SOC 2-certified infrastructure and enterprise-grade security, Mili's custom templates and firm-specific rubrics address unique advisory needs.

Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili, said, "AI in Wealth Management isn't about technology, it's about trust. We've built Mili to be the most secure, compliant, and customisable solution that empowers advisors to focus on what matters most—client relationships."

Ranjith Menon, Managing Director at Chiratae, highlighted, "The wealth management industry is transforming. Generative AI now allows solutions that meet compliance demands while scaling productivity. Mili sets a new standard for AI adoption in wealth management firms."

Sathya Nellore Sampat, Partner at BoldCap, added, "Wealth management firms handle trillions in assets but lack tailored software solutions. With Mili, firms gain a highly compliant AI-driven digital worker to solve customer needs, manage back-office operations, and enable advisors to deliver exceptional client service."

Mili is poised to redefine productivity and compliance standards for wealth management firms by automating critical workflows and empowering financial advisors.