White.Inc Raises Over $1 Million Seed Fund

White.Inc, a house of digitally native consumer product holding company in the D2C space, has raised over $1 million in a Seed funding round led by Dholakia Ventures, along with Inflection Point Ventures and First Port's participation. Angel investors, including Suhail Sameer and Shashvat Nakrani (BharatPe), Guruvanth Vaid (4G Capital Ventures), and Aniket Gore (Ceramet Group) also participated in the round.

"We are going after the premium category in the D2C space as there are a substantial number of niche segments in India where we can build brands that generate more than INR 200 crore in revenue. Our goal is to reach a revenue of over INR 1000 crore in the next 4 years by creating 5 to 6 differentiated D2C brands. Rising purchasing power, the Yolo concept, and lifestyle upgrades of a large section of the Indian population will drive the growth of our brands. The recent capital infusion will allow us to achieve our goals. We are thankful to our marquee investors for placing their faith in us and backing us in our journey," said Siddharth Gadodia, founder and CEO, White.Inc.

The company is a house of digitally native brands creating Instagram-first D2C brands in the premium segment, including cookware, drinkware, houseplants, apple gear, and luggage. It currently has 2 brands live, UnBottle and Totem, with 3 more in the pipeline. White.Inc has warehouses across strategic locations like Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Kolkata, with plans to expand further to other locations, as per company's statement.

"India's D2C market is growing at a breakneck pace, estimated to reach $100 billion by 2025, and we've seen several successful startups and unicorns emerge in the space. The changing consumer behaviour and preference for convenience and seamlessness, alongside the growing affordability, are further fuelling the D2C segment. White.Inc's entrance into the market comes in a timely manner, allowing the company to position and establish itself amid the increasing competition. This funding is a testament to their growth and progress, and we're confident that White.Inc will reach greater heights," said Dravya Dholakia, founder and CEO, Dholakia Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Siddharth Gadodia and Young Yun, White.Inc is a digitally native consumer product holding company that is building a family of crave-worthy brands for a new generation of Indian consumers.