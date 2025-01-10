US businesses are redefining talent acquisition by looking beyond geographical boundaries to find improved efficiency and happier employees.

The working world is becoming more defined by technological advancements and changing attitudes toward remote work. With the unprecedented connectivity that we enjoy as a society, US-based businesses are more often turning to remote teams around the globe to strengthen their talent pools. This fundamental change in how businesses approach talent acquisition has opened the door to new opportunities for companies that provide global remote workers with a variety of in-demand skills.

OurAssistants is one such company that is democratizing the global talent pool, leading the way in making remote teams accessible to businesses of any size. Isaac Livne, the founder of OurAssistants, started the company as a way of breaking down barriers to access.

"We believe at OurAssistants that opportunities should be based on skills and attitude and not limited by geography," says Livne.

It's a mindset that many US-based businesses are taking to heart. As we head into 2025, this remote work revolution is turning the world into a vast talent marketplace, allowing US businesses to overcome worker shortages or a lack of specialized expertise in their direct market.

Here, we explore why US businesses are becoming more comfortable tapping into remote global talent pools and how it can benefit them in the long run.

Overcoming the worker and skillset shortage

While there is no shortage of talented workers in the United States, geographical limitations often keep those talented individuals from being matched to the right opportunities. With many companies pushing for a return to the office — for better or worse — talented employees will have to make hard decisions about relocation, and companies may have a smaller employee pipeline to pull from. This reality of return-to-office mandates could end up limiting the growth of some companies.

"We have successfully scaled businesses with remote teams," says Livne. "Our specialty is ensuring access to top-tier talent from regions that are renowned for their skilled professionals."

According to a 2024 study by Manpower, 75% of US-based companies face difficulties sourcing talent. Fields such as tech, engineering, and healthcare are experiencing situations where skill demand is far exceeding geographically local supply. Companies are turning to services like those that OurAssistants offers to fill these critical roles with globally sourced talent.

"With global talent acquisition, you are tapping into a diverse pool of workers. This can lead to more creativity and unique perspectives within your organization, strengthening it overall," says Livne.

Embracing Emerging Trends

Emerging technology has allowed companies to harness the power of emerging trends, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Technology has radically changed how globally distributed remote teams interact and remain productive.

Virtual technology has been one of the most significant advancements in the remote work revolution. With access to immersive remote meetings and collaborative remote work environments, global teams can feel closer than ever before.

AI also impacts remote work for US-based businesses, from data analysis to project management. Concerns, such as consistent productivity and efficiency, can be addressed through AI-driven organizational and administrative tools. AI can do everything from analyzing workflows to strengthening cybersecurity, allowing businesses that are taking advantage of global remote teams to rest easy and keep the focus on what moves the needle.

At OurAssistants, virtual assistants (VAs) undergo rigorous AI training and are equipped with tools to ensure results and maximum productivity. As businesses realize the efficiency and security they can expect from global remote teams, the remote revolution will only continue.

Even as return-to-office mandates make headlines, the remote revolution continues to gain momentum. Remote workers save companies time and money, and companies like OurAssistants are the gold standard of outsourcing, seizing this opportunity to help companies maximize the benefits of using virtual workers.

Clearly, the future of work is here, and it is global. To remain competitive, businesses must recognize the power of global remote talent and open the door to how it can help them thrive.