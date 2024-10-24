Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Wipro Advances AI Capabilities in Collaboration with NVIDIA to Drive Business Innovation Wipro's strategy leverages NVIDIA AI with ready-to-use templates based on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints for faster business value in intelligent document processing, drug discovery, customer service, and claims processing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner of Enterprise Futuring at Wipro|LinkedIn

Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company, has unveiled new initiatives powered by the full NVIDIA AI stack. These initiatives aim to help clients across industries like healthcare, communications, and financial services rapidly develop and implement AI-driven business strategies using NVIDIA AI Enterprise. Additionally, Wipro plans to expand its offerings into areas such as digital manufacturing and digital twins with NVIDIA Omniverse, delivering enhanced value to its global enterprise customers.

Central to Wipro's strategy is the utilisation of NVIDIA AI to offer clients ready-to-use templates, built on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, for applications in intelligent document processing, drug discovery, customer service, and claims processing. These templates are expected to expedite the delivery of measurable business value to clients.

Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner of Enterprise Futuring at Wipro, stated, "Enterprises are increasingly seeking measurable business benefits in order to accelerate AI adoption and drive innovation across industries. Wipro's WeGA Studio, built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, leverages NIM Agent Blueprint to accelerate the deployment of relevant AI virtual assistants, enhancing user experiences and streamlining operations."

John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, emphasised the potential of AI to transform businesses, stating, "Using NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, Wipro WeGA can help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and develop customised generative AI applications tailored to their needs."

Wipro's WeGA Studio, leveraging NVIDIA technologies like NeMo and NIM, offers tailored AI solutions across multiple sectors. In customer service, Wipro uses the NIM Agent Blueprint to build AI-powered virtual assistants for call centers, enhancing operations and customer experiences. These solutions prioritise responsible AI principles, including accuracy, transparency, and privacy, ensuring seamless innovation and compliance with data privacy regulations.

Beyond customer service, Wipro's NVIDIA-powered solutions deliver significant benefits in healthcare, supply chain management, finance, and more, helping clients across industries enhance efficiency and deliver better services.
