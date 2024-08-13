Wipro will build new industry solutions through Gemini models, develop joint go-to-market programs, integrate Gemini Code Assist to accelerate customer application development, and rapidly prototype internal applications

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Information technology firm Wipro announced the expansion of its partnership with Google. The latter will integrate Google's generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) tools, including Gemini models for its workforce.

"As part of this partnership and Wipro's ai360 initiative, Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is integrating Gemini's advanced reasoning and analysis capabilities into its core business platforms and innovation hubs," the company said in an exchange filing.

Wipro will build new industry solutions through Gemini models, develop joint go-to-market programs, integrate Gemini Code Assist to accelerate customer application development, and rapidly prototype internal applications.

"To rapidly scale its Gen AI projects, Wipro is training its associates on Google Cloud's AI technologies including Gemini to better help global enterprise customers scope, deploy, and manage AI projects that solve their unique business objectives," the company said.

It is estimated that productivity will improve by 30 per cent using Gen AI-powered solutions in digital transformation projects, such as application migrations and modernisation.

"With Gemini infused into our Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platform, we will continue to help our clients leverage the power of cloud, adapt to an AI-driven future, and transform their businesses," said Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.